Vt. high school games still on hold

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Winter sports games between schools are still on hold in Vermont and some say they are disappointed with the waiting game.

High school athletes in Vermont who are waiting to get the greenlight to play games against other schools will have to wait a little bit longer. Hartford High School girls hockey players hopped on the ice for a Friday afternoon workout. Over in the gym, strength and conditioning started off the basketball practice. But no games are scheduled here, or across the state, because of COVID-19. It’s a big blow to the players, especially those in their senior year.

“You know, it is something that is unfortunate,” said Jackson Balch, a senior.

“It’s tough,” added fellow senior Zoe Pfeiffer.

“Obviously, most athletes in the state would like to play,” said Aidan Brooks.

Under state regulations, inter-squad scrimmages began a little over a week ago, but state officials say they need a couple of more weeks to determine if adding contact will lead to an increased spread of the virus. Meanwhile, across the river in New Hampshire, high school games have begun despite the fact that the Granite State is experiencing many more cases.

“They are five times what we have experienced,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, who was asked at Friday’s press conference about Vermont’s approach to sports compared to other states. “I would say a lot of that is community spread and they have to be integrated with some of the sports.”

But critics say the governor is being too conservative. They point to the state’s low case numbers and minimal community spread in schools. The athletes we spoke with seem to be taking things in stride. “Just being out on the ice is something that I am trying not to take for granted this year,” Pfeiffer said.

“Be grateful that we get a chance to be out there at all but recognize that there are bigger things going on right now,” Balch said.

Though they are itching to get back in the action soon. “Even getting in a couple games, to me, would mean a lot to us,” Brooks said.

The athletes say they are just taking things one practice at a time, trying to make the best of the cards they have been dealt, and hoping competition will start soon.

