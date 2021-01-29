Advertisement

Vt. Senate committee moves to block Scott Act 250 order

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A legislative committee has rejected an executive order from Governor Phil Scott that seeks to restructure who can issue Act 250 decisions.

Several weeks ago the governor signed the order which shifts power from nine Act 250 district commissions to a single statewide board. Scott says the order creates more uniformity and predictability for developers, who sometimes are issued different rulings on the 51-year-old land use law from district commissions.

But some lawmakers question whether the executive branch has the legal power to sidestep the district commissions. The Senate Natural Resources Committee voted Friday to reject the governor’s order.

The full Senate will vote on it in the coming days.

