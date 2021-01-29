Advertisement

Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration confirmed Thursday that thousands more nursing home residents died of COVID-19 than the state’s official tallies had previously acknowledged.

Gov. Cuomo will hold a COVID briefing Friday morning. Watch live at 11:30 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to open new browser window or watch above.

The surprise development, after months of the state refusing to divulge the true numbers, showed at least 12,743 long-term care residents died of the virus, far greater than the official tally of 8,727.

The release came after a report by state Attorney General Letitia James found the death count could be off by 50% because New York is one of the only states to count just those who died on nursing home grounds.

