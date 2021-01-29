BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

January 31, 2021

This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me,” remembering the king of the interview, broadcast legend Larry King. His former executive producer Tom Farmer joins us to talk about King’s legacy and what he was like off-camera.

Also, what’s the fix for Vermont’s child care problems, and what’s the price tag? We’re digging into the numbers with Let’s Grow Kids CEO Aly Richards.

Plus, a progress report on the police reform in Burlington with Kyle Dodson, the city’s director of police transformation.

Host: Darren Perron

