Advertisement

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

January 31, 2021

This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me,” remembering the king of the interview, broadcast legend Larry King. His former executive producer Tom Farmer joins us to talk about King’s legacy and what he was like off-camera.

Also, what’s the fix for Vermont’s child care problems, and what’s the price tag? We’re digging into the numbers with Let’s Grow Kids CEO Aly Richards.

Plus, a progress report on the police reform in Burlington with Kyle Dodson, the city’s director of police transformation.

Host: Darren Perron

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leydi Lopez
Police looking for missing Underhill teen, seeking drivers of 2 vehicles
Courtesy: Aaron Beliveau
Multiple cars involved in fiery Colchester crash
Rutland hospital unit in isolation after 5 staffers test positive
File photo
Craftsbury Outdoor Center employee dies on cross country ski trail
File photo
New COVID strain reported in Essex County, NY

Latest News

AP File
Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing
Burlington Police release body camera footage
Burlington Police release body camera footage from early January arrest
A scenic shot of the Northeast Kingdom-File photo
Friday’s NEK Day at the Statehouse to be virtual
Essex County, NY gives green light to higher-risk youth sports