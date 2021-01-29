Why is the COVID economy working out well for many?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic has been a bust for many financially but it has also been a boom for others.

The stock market has continued to rise while many are out of work. The national deficit has climbed, but the country’s economy, including Vermont’s has continued to function.

Darren Perron spoke with economist Art Woolf about the stark contrasts we are seeing on Wall Street and main street.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.