BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our cold weather will continue into the weekend. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for most of Vermont, northern New Hampshire and northern New York for the potential for wind chill values reaching 25 below through Saturday morning. You can plan on plenty of sunshine for most of Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will be stuck in the low to mid teens. Overnight lows are still expected to dip below zero.

Warmer weather returns starting on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. We’re watching the potential for some accumulating snow on Tuesday and Wednesday as a nor’ easter swings by to our south and east. Temperatures by mid week will be back in the low 30s.

The warm up continues into the end of the week as well. We could see the chance for a few raindrops mixing with snow on Friday with our next weather system, and temperatures reaching the upper 30s.

Bundle up, keep the pets inside, and have a great weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.