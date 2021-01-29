BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! But in order to stay happy on this Friday, you are going to have to put in a lot of effort to try to stay warm. It is bitter cold out there.

Wind chills - the “feels-like” temperatures - are going to be in the teens and low 20s BELOW zero during the morning hours. That is dangerously cold. Any exposed skin is subject to frostbite in very little time, so keep yourself completely covered up. And make sure your pets are indoors!

We will get a few sunny breaks this afternoon, but it will stay cold & blustery. Wind chills will still be in the single digits and low teens below zero this afternoon. There could also be a few more of those persistent flurries, especially in the higher elevations, but it won’t amount to much.

The weekend will feature lots of sunshine, especially on Sunday. But it will still be cold, especially for the first half of the weekend on Saturday.

As we move into the month of February on Monday, temperatures will bounce back up to normal - in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A coastal storm system may bring us some accumulating snow on Tuesday for Groundhog Day. Right now, it looks like we will be on the western fringe of that storm, so any snow from that storm will mainly be in our eastern areas, with little or nothing over northern NY towards the St. Lawrence Valley. A few snow showers may linger into Wednesday.

Try to stay warm today, keep the pets inside, and check on any neighbors who may have challenges in this kind of bitter cold weather. Have a great weekend! -Gary

