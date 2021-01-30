Advertisement

Dole recalls salad kit over allergy concerns

Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled...
Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled properly for allergens.(FDA via CNN)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn’t labeled properly for allergens.

People with allergies to eggs or fish could be exposed in a batch sold to seventeen states, many in the West and Midwest.

Dole says the salad dressing and the topping kit were accidentally swapped in the production process.

No illnesses or allergic reactions were reported before the recall.

The packages all have a “best if used by” date of Jan. 26.

If you have questions, there’s more information on FDA’s website under safety recalls, or you can call Dole directly, toll-free, at 1-800-356-3111.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leydi Lopez
Police: Underhill teen found safe out of state
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
More than 32K Vermonters signed up for vaccinations
Leydi Lopez
Police looking for missing Underhill teen, seeking drivers of 2 vehicles
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a deadly fire in Alburgh Thursday.
Man dead following house fire in Alburgh
Vermont realtors say there’s a big market of people who want to buy a home, but there’s not a...
Vermont realtors: more buyers, not enough sellers

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
COVID vaccine distribution inequities
A four-alarm fire erupts at the boardwalk in Ocean City, damaging an amusement park. (Source:...
N.J. amusement park fire sends smoke billowing, damages building