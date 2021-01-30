Sangha Studio temporarily transforms into community marketplace

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we approach Valentine’s Day, here’s a new option to grab your loved one a little something, or better yet, yourself.

Sangha Studio in Burlington turned their Pine Street yoga studio into a marketplace for small businesses during the holidays. But now, they’re ramping up inventory for Valentine’s Day self-care and self-love sales.

There’s no yoga currently happening at this location, due to capacity limits and logistics.

Instead, it’s a space for businesses that started up during COVID, or hobbyists to sell their products.

They’ve got everything from wax balms to jams, even earrings and plant holders.

“It’s really hard to get into a store or get into an online marketplace. So we’re able to kind of use our people, our members, our community as a way to support small vendors and hopefully you know, down the road when we do reopen, it will help them if they choose to keep that business going,” says Caitlin Pascucci of Sangha Studio.

The store will remain open at least through February, but if demand allows, they’ll stay open even longer.

Sangha’s yoga classes are online only, and will likely take place outside once the weather warms up again.

