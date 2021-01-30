Scott responds to petition asking him to leave GOP

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Republican Party’s divide is on full display in Vermont.

A petition on Change.org started by an Essex Republican asks Governor Phil Scott to leave the GOP. It cites comments he made about the national party following the attack on the Capitol and the party’s ties to white supremacy. As of Friday night, the petition had about 1,200 signatures.

The governor was asked about it at Friday’s briefing.

“At the end of the day, if the Republican Party decides they don’t want me to be a member of their club, that’s one thing. But I’m still going to be a Republican at the end of the day. I still believe in the core values that I brought to the table, the things that I’ve done over the last 20 years or plus of political life. So, that doesn’t change. I mean, I am who I am,” Scott said.

Scott is the only Republican to win statewide office in 2020 and he did it with 70% of the vote.

