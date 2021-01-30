Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Jan. 30

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

A Winter wonderland experience is happening Saturday morning at Point au Roche State Park.

The Science of Snow is an event where participants can try some snow-themed science experiments. Guests will get to learn more about our winter weather! The program is free and open to anyone. This event starts at 10 a.m. and will last about an hour.

For our next event let’s go ice fishing!

Saturday is Vermont’s Free Ice Fishing Day. Anyone can fish this Saturday for free without a License.

Hartford Parks & Rec is encouraging families in the Hartford area to get out on the ice by creating a fishing event at Dewey’s Pond from 7:30 a.m. till noon. This event is for Hartford residents 14 and under. Families must pre-register to participate. Staff will be on-site to drill holes and provide free bait.

You can also send fish photos through email to showcase your catch to the community.

This specific event is only open for Hartford residents at this time, but the free fishing day is open to anyone in Vermont. If you have any questions about the event or want to share your photos with the event staff email: recreation@hartford-vt.org. You can also send us photos for our Sunday Photoshare.

If being at home has you munching a little more, or just feeling out of shape why not try the Quarantine Exercise Challenge.

It’s a two-week challenge starting Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. You can join the workout party virtually through discord. It’s a free and public event. If you want to learn more check out their event page.

That wraps up what we have for you to do this Saturday... Elissa

