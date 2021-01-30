BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday morning will be bitterly cold, with early lows in the single digits and teens below zero. Please keep the pets indoors. Thankfully, we won’t have any wind to deal with. Sunday itself will be the more pleasant part of the weekend, with a few high clouds, and highs in the upper teens to low 20s...still cold, but warmer than Saturday. Monday will be quiet during the day, then some snow is expected in southern sections overnight as a coastal storm begins to affect us.

Groundhog Day will have snow, as a somewhat complex coastal storm grazes us. The snow isn’t expected to be heavy, but is expected to persist throughout the day, making for slippery travel. Snow showers will continue Wednesday. We could be looking at 3 to 6 inches accumulation by Wednesday evening, but it’s still a few days out and things can change, so stay tuned.

Thursday will be a fair day, then another storm system will affect us Friday and especially Saturday. This one could be more messy, with a mix of rain and snow, and perhaps some sleet and freezing rain. We’ll keep you updated on that storm as well.

