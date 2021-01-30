BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another very cold day is expected, with partly sunny skies, but highs only in the single digits to low teens. The wind chill will be even lower, especially early. Please keep the pets indoors. The wind will become light tonight, but the temperatures themselves will be colder, with single digits and teens below zero. Sunday will be a more pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

Temperatures will warm up nicely during the week, and we’ll be keeping an eye on two systems. Monday will be a quiet day. A coastal storm will then bring snow on Groundhog Day, though the brunt of it will be to our south and east. Snow showers are expected to persist on Wednesday. Though it’s still several days out, we could be looking at 3 to 6 inches accumulation by Wednesday evening. Stay tuned.

Thursday will be a pleasant mid-winter day, then another storm system, this one more messy, could bring a rain/snow mix late Friday into Saturday.

