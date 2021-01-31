Burlington leaders disagree on suspect compliance during use-of-force arrest

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A body camera video that shows two Burlington police officers arresting a young Black man earlier this month is raising questions about use-of-force, as well as suspect compliance with police.

WCAX News spoke with two Burlington city leaders, both Black men, on their thoughts on the video of the Jan. 7 arrest of 19-year-old Mbayayenge Mafuta.

Burlington city councilor and mayoral candidate Ali Dieng said he watched the video and believes the officers’ actions showed a lack of training. He said he does not think it was appropriate for the officers to approach the suspect the way they did.

Director of the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and a former Burlington police commissioner Mark Hughes said it’s troubling that incidents of police using force are still happening in Burlington despite months of protests, revamping police department policies, and community conversations.

Both men said the fact that only one officer had their body camera turned on, which is a violation of the department’s policy, is problematic and concerning.

One thing they disagreed on though is whether the suspect responded appropriately.

Dieng is urging people, specifically people of color, to comply with police.

“When the police arrest you, you should sit down. You should respect. You should also listen to them. Do not use force on them. It’s not going to help you in any case. We have to learn and educate, especially young kids of color, to not resist arrest,” Dieng said.

Hughes disagrees. He believes the focus of the conversation should be on how police respond to suspects, specifically Black men, as opposed to how suspects respond to police.

“I don’t think that Black folks’ decisions on how they want to respond to commands that are given to them can really account for, statistically, where we are as a nation and where we are as a state with folks being stopped, searched, having force used against them and incarcerated at the disproportionate rates in which they are, to suggest, Mr. Dieng, that this is the solution,” Hughes said. “What that would suggest is that somehow or another that Black folks are just inherently more criminal.”

WCAX News also reached out to members of the Burlington Police Commission but they declined to comment until after the investigation is complete. We also called the president of the Burlington Police Officers’ Association and have not heard back at the time this article was published.

