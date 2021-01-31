Advertisement

Connecticut man pleads guilty to BTV Airport threat

Garty Joseph Gravelle, also known as Roland Prejean, 52, of New Haven, Connecticut faces seven...
Garty Joseph Gravelle, also known as Roland Prejean, 52, of New Haven, Connecticut faces seven federal charges.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Connecticut man who threated to blow up the Burlington International Airport has pleaded guilty to his many crimes, according to the District of Connecticut’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Garty Joseph Gravelle, also known as Roland Prejean, 52, of New Haven faces seven federal charges and several years in prison after he threatened to kill, injure, and intimidate people and explode property. He targeted people and places in Connecticut, Vermont, and Washington. He also admitted that he violated the conditions of his supervised release that followed his earlier federal convictions for sending threatening communications.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in September 2018, Gravelle used the U.S. mail, e-mail and telephone to make the threats. Certain letters that Gravelle mailed contained a white powdery substance and statements that the substance was Anthrax, a biological agent and toxin.

Gravelle pleaded guilty to five counts of maliciously conveying false information about an explosive, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years on each count; one count related to the sending of hoax Anthrax letters, and offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, and one count of making threats against the President, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

Gravelle has been detained since his arrest on September 8, 2018.

The Burlington Police Department helped in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leydi Lopez
Police: Underhill teen found safe out of state
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
More than 32K Vermonters signed up for vaccinations
Leydi Lopez
Police looking for missing Underhill teen, seeking drivers of 2 vehicles
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott responds to petition asking him to leave GOP
Burlington Police release body camera footage
Burlington Police arrest raises use-of-force questions anew

Latest News

The exposure happened at the The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley...
Plattsburgh psych facility closes due to COVID-19 exposure
Passion 4 Paws auctions off a pair of Bernie's Mittens for $3,800.
Local organization brings in big bucks auctioning Bernie’s Mittens
The virtual clinic allows viewers to move from station to station at their own pace, learning...
Free Ice Fishing Day Festival goes virtual
Mbayayenge Mafuta, 19, is arrested by Officer Meaghan O'Leary and Officer Oren Byrne on Jan. 7...
Burlington leaders disagree on suspect compliance during use-of-force arrest