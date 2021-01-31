Connecticut man pleads guilty to BTV Airport threat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Connecticut man who threated to blow up the Burlington International Airport has pleaded guilty to his many crimes, according to the District of Connecticut’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Garty Joseph Gravelle, also known as Roland Prejean, 52, of New Haven faces seven federal charges and several years in prison after he threatened to kill, injure, and intimidate people and explode property. He targeted people and places in Connecticut, Vermont, and Washington. He also admitted that he violated the conditions of his supervised release that followed his earlier federal convictions for sending threatening communications.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in September 2018, Gravelle used the U.S. mail, e-mail and telephone to make the threats. Certain letters that Gravelle mailed contained a white powdery substance and statements that the substance was Anthrax, a biological agent and toxin.

Gravelle pleaded guilty to five counts of maliciously conveying false information about an explosive, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years on each count; one count related to the sending of hoax Anthrax letters, and offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, and one count of making threats against the President, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

Gravelle has been detained since his arrest on September 8, 2018.

The Burlington Police Department helped in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.