Free Ice Fishing Day Festival goes virtual

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Any other year, hundreds of people would have been out on frozen lakes across Vermont for free fishing day on Saturday. But this year, they learned how to ice fish at home.

Since they couldn’t hold the event in-person, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department made instructional videos and posted them online.

Officials say they set up all nine learning stations that are usually at the festival on the ice and filmed tutorials on how to complete each task.

They say viewers can move from station to station at their own pace, learning various facets of ice fishing.

“This is just something that we felt strongly about in terms of being able to continue offering this element of introducing and making people aware of the opportunity that’s out there to go fishing, whether it’s in the winter on the ice or on open water. It’s really important,” said Shawn Good, a fisheries biologist with the Fish and Wildlife Department. “So, we didn’t want to just walk away from that this year so we had to get a little creative and turn it into something that’s now available online.”

The videos will be available on the website throughout the winter.

Some of the skills taught include how to tie a know, clean a fish, and use a rod.

