Groton teen sells hand-built wooden flags, donates profits to fire departments

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beautiful, hand-made wooden American flags to benefit local fire departments -- that’s the idea behind Flags for Frontlines.

Michael Jolley is a 17-year-old volunteer fire fighter at Ryegate Fire Department.

“I just have a passion for volunteer firefighting, I went to emergency services and criminal justice at Riverbank Career and Technical Center in Bradford where I just really found my passion in Emergency Services through that,” he says.

And he knows first-hand just how far a couple extra bucks go at the station.

“Fire departments need a lot of things but the budgets just don’t allow it. Like, fire gear for one, a lot of people don’t know that fire gear costs anywhere between $2,500 to $3,000 just for a set of fire gear,” Jolley explains.

He spent the summer thinking about how he could help raise money for these small departments, and decided to use his woodworking background and local connections to make a difference.

“I burn all the wood and then I stain it red and then I stain the union blue,” he explained, showing us how it’s done.

All alone in his Ryegate workshop, Jolley hand-builds these flags. He hand-dremels all 50 of the stars, and sells them online for $130 a pop. The profit goes to area fire departments.

For Groton Volunteer Fire Department, that $250 donation makes a big difference.

“Even though we have a budget, sometimes it can be hard to stay in that budget when you have a lot of training that you have to do, an over-abundance of supplies that you need to order. So we sometimes fall back on those donations to help just give us that little bit of a boost for things that we need,” explains Brenda Bruleigh of the Groton Volunteer Fire Department. “We’re really grateful to him and everything that he’s doing through this foundation.”

And we were there to see him donate money to his own fire department, where the funds will go towards food for members, and new gear.

“[It is] a pleasure to have him on our fire department and we’re more than ecstatic to have him do what he’s doing and help out all of the volunteer fire departments in our area,” explains Thomas Cole of the Ryegate Fire Department.

In just over two weeks, Jolley has already sold 10 flags.

He had to pay for all of the tools and lumber, but donated the rest.

He plans to continue to donate to departments all over western Vermont and the Upper Valley, assuming people continue to buy his flags.

