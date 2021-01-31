Looking ahead: Week of Feb. 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look ahead at some stories we’re keeping on our radar for this upcoming week.

Looking ahead to this Monday SUNY Plattsburgh students will start their spring semester remotely.

Students can return to in-person classes starting Feb. 15. As long a student is taking at least one in-person class or works an on-campus job they must quarantine and get tested before they travel to Plattsburgh.

School officials say the delay in starting in-person classes back-up is to provide a safe start. As well as increase testing after students return. Another step in protecting students and the community is eliminating spring break this year.

Looking ahead to this Thursday Make-A-Wish Vermont is hosting a parade and surprise wish-granting at the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory.

The Wish kid will be 17-year-old, Julia Chase. There will be appearances of Star Wars characters, the Shelburne fire Department, and more. Chase was diagnosed with Acute Leukemia 2 years ago. She is currently doing well and expecting to go to college in the fall. Will receive a gift to help her on that journey.

Also happening this Thursday is a Virtual Transit Equity Day Celebration.

Starting at 7 p.m. The Vermont Sierra Club, Transportation for Vermonters, and the Vermont Natural Resources Council will be hosting the first-ever transit equity awards. Nominations for these awards have been collected throughout this month for community volunteers, public servants, businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities.

This event will be promoting conversations about public transit as a civil right and effective means of combating climate change.

The last event on our radar for this Thursday is the North Country’s second Covid Update Webinar starting at 1 p.m., It’s free and open to the public.

A panel of healthcare professionals will discuss the region’s current status with the COVID-19 Vaccine. They will also host a Q & A session. Topics that will be up for discussion include but are not limited to: How the vaccination process is going in the region? What the phases are? How to know if you’re eligible? And How to sign-up?

If you have questions that you want to be answered you must submit them before the webinar starts.

Looking ahead to this Friday is Burlington’s Mayoral Matchup for 2021. Local Groups will host a Virtual Mayoral Candidates Forum, and Seven Days news editors Matthew Roy and Sasha Goldstein will moderate the forum. The event goes from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

You can submit your questions prior to the forum. Click here to watch the livestream at the time of the event.

