Missing 16-year-old Girl from Cavendish Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they’re investigating a case involving a missing teenager in Cavendish.

Allyssa Norman, 16, was reported missing from a residential facility Saturday afternoon, just before 1 p.m. Norman is approximately 5′3″ and 105 lbs., she currently has shoulder-length purple and red hair. The teen was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans, and black converse sneakers.

Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks are asking people to reach out with any information.

