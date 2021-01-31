Advertisement

Missing 16-year-old Girl from Cavendish Vermont

VSP Looking for info
VSP Looking for info(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they’re investigating a case involving a missing teenager in Cavendish.

Allyssa Norman, 16, was reported missing from a residential facility Saturday afternoon, just before 1 p.m. Norman is approximately 5′3″ and 105 lbs., she currently has shoulder-length purple and red hair. The teen was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans, and black converse sneakers.

Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks are asking people to reach out with any information.

