Plattsburgh psych facility closes due to COVID-19 exposure

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh psychiatric facility isn’t accepting any new patients, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

The exposure happened at the The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Adult Psychiatry Unit. Referring hospitals in the region have also been notified of the temporary change

The asymptomatic employee worked several shifts before being tested for coronavirus. CVPH employees are screened each time they enter the building for COVID symptoms and questioned about travel.

Staff continue to care for the nine patients in the unit using personal protective equipment.

The unit provides acute psychiatric care for adults, age 18 and older. The facility plans to reopen Friday, Feb. 5.

“Our psychiatry team continues to do a tremendous job caring for their patients and supporting one another during this time,” CVPH President Michelle LeBeau said.

The CVPH Emergency Department will continue to provide emergent psychiatric care. “Our Emergency Department team is always here for the community. We are grateful for all that they do for our patients and for supporting their colleagues,” LeBeau said.

