Sick of cooking? Brandon event offers free meals

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re already dreading making Monday night dinner, and wish someone would just do it for you, the folks in Brandon are one step ahead.

The event is called ‘Get It and Go.’

Every first and third Monday through March, you could get free dinner for you and your family. All you have to do is head to the American Legion in Brandon, ask for a meal, and head home to eat it.

Local cooks are being sponsored by area businesses to make the comfort food, handed out drive through style.

Unlike other food distribution events, this isn’t necessarily for people in need. It’s also for people who just could use a break from the kitchen.

“It’s just a nice thing. It’s like we’re all sick and tired of cooking, we’ve been cooking since March! We’re tired of it! This is a chance for you to eat somebody else’s cooking. So people stop by the legion, we have it all set up like a drive thru, you don’t even get out of your car. It’s like, they pull up, they say I need four meals, we go here you go, see you later, bye, and that’s it,” explains Colleen Wright, one of the leads of the event.

The next dates for Get It and Go are February 1, February 15, March 1, and March 15. The event begins at 5 p.m.

While the meals are sponsored by various businesses, donations are accepted.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.