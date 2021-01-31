Vermont agriculture leaders commit to President Biden’s federal climate action orders

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week, President Joe Biden signed several executive orders tackling the climate crisis. One of these orders calls on the agricultural industry for input. Vermont has been working for years to take climate action, and now state leaders are relieved the federal government is falling into step.

“We all need to be part of the solution and agriculture and Vermont farmers are in the forefront,” said Joseph Tisbert, president of the Vermont Farm Bureau.

President Joe Biden has made it clear in this week’s executive orders that climate change is a serious threat to national security. An entire section of one executive order is dedicated to workers and working lands. It directs the U.S. Department of Agriculture to collect feedback from people like farmers and loggers to see how environmental awareness can fit into their jobs.

“I think that that’s good news for Vermont to see that this climate change order doesn’t just ignore the fact that addressing environmental damage has impacts on communities, and it needs to be done wisely, and it needs to be done in collaboration for communities, and that’s why it’s so great to see this outreach for input,” said Jennifer Rushlow, Vermont Law School’s Associate Dean of Environmental Programs.

The executive order encourages farmers to employ practices that help solve the problem.

“Farmers in Vermont and across the region can have a really important role in this discussion because they can sequester carbon through their crops. Also, Vermont has a tremendous amount of forest land, which can play an important role in controlling the climate. So we are excited about what we are hearing from Washington,” said Anson Tebbetts, the Vermont Secretary of Agriculture, Food, and Markets

“Now having federal leadership instead of states having to cobble together strategies and try to figure out how to form regional alliances, we can attack the issue at the federal level, and I think that’s going to have an enormous beneficial impact for Vermont,” said Rep. Tim Briglin, D-Vermont, District 2.

The executive order also sets the benchmark for making the United States net-zero on Carbon Emissions by 2050. Since 2006, Vermont’s goals call for a 50% reduction of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions below their 1990 levels by 2028 and a 75% reduction by 2050. The state also aims to get 90% of its energy from renewable sources by 2050.

The Vermont Farm Bureau says its members employ practices contributing to the cause, and they hope to bring their expertise to the table.

“Farmers have been doing this. We’re all on board. I know most farmers in Vermont are on board to try to plant their way into these real climate solutions,” said Tisbert.

