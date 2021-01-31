Vermont Teddy Bear partners with Bernie’s Mittens maker to mass-produce pairs

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Bernie’s Mittens are now available for public purchase!

The Westford teacher who hand-made the woolen mittens, Jen Ellis, has partnered with the Vermont Teddy Bear Company to put pairs on the market. They’re called Vermont Smittens. A portion of the proceeds from the mitten line will go to Make-A-Wish Vermont.

I have amazing news! I'm partnering with Vermont Teddy Bear to make Bernie's Mittens for EVERYONE!! AND a portion of the proceeds will go to Make A Wish Vermont! I knew there had to be a way to get them to you- and I found it!! #BernieSanders https://t.co/U8P6DhqL1Y — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 30, 2021

Ellis says she’s also working on a book about the viral sensation.

Earlier this week, Ellis announced her collaboration with Darn Tough Socks to produce socks with a mitten-inspired design. All proceeds go to the Vermont Foodbank.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.