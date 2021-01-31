Vermont Teddy Bear partners with Bernie’s Mittens maker to mass-produce pairs
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Bernie’s Mittens are now available for public purchase!
The Westford teacher who hand-made the woolen mittens, Jen Ellis, has partnered with the Vermont Teddy Bear Company to put pairs on the market. They’re called Vermont Smittens. A portion of the proceeds from the mitten line will go to Make-A-Wish Vermont.
Ellis says she’s also working on a book about the viral sensation.
Earlier this week, Ellis announced her collaboration with Darn Tough Socks to produce socks with a mitten-inspired design. All proceeds go to the Vermont Foodbank.
