Victim of fatal New Hampshire house fire identified

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.H. (WCAX) - Police have now identified the person who died in a northern New Hampshire house fire Friday.

Fire officials say smoke inhalation killed 70-year-old Janet Deforrest of Northumberland. The fire happened at her home on Old Village Road.

Video captured by a neighbor shows how fast the fire spread, leaving behind extensive damage.

The cause of is still under investigation.

Fire officials are reminding everyone to check your wood-burning appliances and chimneys and ensure you can exit your house quickly in case of an emergency.

