Advertisement

Victim of fatal New Hampshire house fire identified

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.H. (WCAX) - Police have now identified the person who died in a northern New Hampshire house fire Friday.

Fire officials say smoke inhalation killed 70-year-old Janet Deforrest of Northumberland. The fire happened at her home on Old Village Road.

Video captured by a neighbor shows how fast the fire spread, leaving behind extensive damage.

The cause of is still under investigation.

Fire officials are reminding everyone to check your wood-burning appliances and chimneys and ensure you can exit your house quickly in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leydi Lopez
Police: Underhill teen found safe out of state
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
More than 32K Vermonters signed up for vaccinations
Leydi Lopez
Police looking for missing Underhill teen, seeking drivers of 2 vehicles
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott responds to petition asking him to leave GOP
Burlington Police release body camera footage
Burlington Police arrest raises use-of-force questions anew

Latest News

Passion 4 Paws auctions off a pair of Bernie's Mittens for $3,800.
Local organization brings in big bucks auctioning Bernie’s Mittens
The virtual clinic allows viewers to move from station to station at their own pace, learning...
Free Ice Fishing Day Festival goes virtual
Mbayayenge Mafuta, 19, is arrested by Officer Meaghan O'Leary and Officer Oren Byrne on Jan. 7...
Burlington leaders disagree on suspect compliance during use-of-force arrest
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage