Victim of fatal New Hampshire house fire identified
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTHUMBERLAND, N.H. (WCAX) - Police have now identified the person who died in a northern New Hampshire house fire Friday.
Fire officials say smoke inhalation killed 70-year-old Janet Deforrest of Northumberland. The fire happened at her home on Old Village Road.
Video captured by a neighbor shows how fast the fire spread, leaving behind extensive damage.
The cause of is still under investigation.
Fire officials are reminding everyone to check your wood-burning appliances and chimneys and ensure you can exit your house quickly in case of an emergency.
