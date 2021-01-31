What to do Sunday, Jan. 31

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Sunday.

A Skate-A-Thon to support cancer patients and their medical heroes will take place this Sunday. The event starts at 12:30 p.m. in the Cool Insuring Arena, but you can watch from the comfort of your home.

The Queensboro hockey team will be honoring the clinical team at the Glens Falls Hospital Cancer Center Tower 2 inpatient oncology unit, for their work during the pandemic.

Players will wear pink jerseys with staff member’s names from the hospital. After the skate, these jerseys will be delivered to Glen Fall’s staff members. The money that the Skate-A-Thon raised will support cancer patients and their families at the CR Wood Cancer Center.

To find out how you can watch the game reach out to Ray Agnew, VP, Hospital, and Community Engagement: (518) 926-5900, or email at fragnew@glensfallshosp.org.

Also happening this Sunday is a hybrid art show in New York.

To keep up with current restrictions the 29th edition of the Outsider Art Fair is hosting both in-person and virtual art shows for the next 10 days. The exhibits include seven curated exhibitions across five gallery locations around Manhattan. In-person guests will have to reserve a time slot.

Our last event this Sunday is the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, and a local University has an original play that they’ll be performing live starting at 2 p.m.

Northern Vermont University students created an original play called “The Monument,” set in a fictional Vermont town, based in real suffrage history with a staged Zoom select board meeting that takes place in the real problems of today.

If you want to watch this competition unfold on their website.



