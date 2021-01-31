Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Jan. 31

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Sunday.

A Skate-A-Thon to support cancer patients and their medical heroes will take place this Sunday. The event starts at 12:30 p.m. in the Cool Insuring Arena, but you can watch from the comfort of your home.

The Queensboro hockey team will be honoring the clinical team at the Glens Falls Hospital Cancer Center Tower 2 inpatient oncology unit, for their work during the pandemic.

Players will wear pink jerseys with staff member’s names from the hospital. After the skate, these jerseys will be delivered to Glen Fall’s staff members. The money that the Skate-A-Thon raised will support cancer patients and their families at the CR Wood Cancer Center.

To find out how you can watch the game reach out to Ray Agnew, VP, Hospital, and Community Engagement: (518) 926-5900, or email at fragnew@glensfallshosp.org.

Also happening this Sunday is a hybrid art show in New York.

To keep up with current restrictions the 29th edition of the Outsider Art Fair is hosting both in-person and virtual art shows for the next 10 days. The exhibits include seven curated exhibitions across five gallery locations around Manhattan. In-person guests will have to reserve a time slot.

Our last event this Sunday is the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, and a local University has an original play that they’ll be performing live starting at 2 p.m.

Northern Vermont University students created an original play called “The Monument,” set in a fictional Vermont town, based in real suffrage history with a staged Zoom select board meeting that takes place in the real problems of today.

If you want to watch this competition unfold on their website.

That wraps up what we have for you to do this Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leydi Lopez
Police: Underhill teen found safe out of state
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott responds to petition asking him to leave GOP
Burlington Police release body camera footage
Burlington Police arrest raises use-of-force questions anew
Northumberland, N.H.
Victim of fatal New Hampshire house fire identified
Vermont realtors say there’s a big market of people who want to buy a home, but there’s not a...
Vermont realtors: more buyers, not enough sellers

Latest News

VSP Looking for info
Missing 16-year-old Girl from Cavendish Vermont
Looking ahead: Week of Feb. 1
Looking ahead: Week of Feb. 1
Unlike other food distribution events, this isn't necessarily for people in need.
Sick of cooking? Brandon event offers free meals
Looking ahead: Week of Feb. 1
Looking ahead: Week of Feb. 1