BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a bitterly cold start (the coldest in many locations so far this winter), January will be going out on a quiet and relatively pleasant note. This afternoon will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper teens to low 20s...still cold, but better than Friday and Saturday. Clouds will increase on Monday, with light snow moving into southern areas during the afternoon. This will be the beginning of a long-duration snowstorm.

The big, strong storm system will just clip us, but it will be enough for accumulating snow. Snow will overspread the region Monday night, and continue through Groundhog Day, though taper to snow showers during the afternoon. However, snow showers will persist through Wednesday. The snowfall won’t be particularly heavy, but the roads will remain slippery during that time period, especially Tuesday morning. Total accumulation could be 4 to 10 inches, especially in the mountains, so we’ll keep you updated on this storm. Temperatures will be warmer, thankfully, with highs in the 20s.

Thursday will be an in-between day, then another system will affect us Friday and Saturday. This one is looking more messy, with rain/snow showers Friday, and possibly rain mixed with snow Saturday. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.