118 NH Guard members to deploy to Middle East

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire National Guard members, who have helped manage food banks and administer COVID-19 tests and vaccines during the pandemic, are preparing for at least a nine-month deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Gov. Chris Sununu thanked them Monday at a ceremony for 118 members of Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, the 172nd Infantry.

Masked guard members were socially distanced and seated in Milford, while Sununu and New Hampshire’s congressional delegation spoke from other places during the online ceremony.

About 350 soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard, as well as soldiers from Connecticut and Colorado also are deploying to multiple locations across the U.S. Central Command.

