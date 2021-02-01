Advertisement

118 NH Guard members to deploy to Middle East

File photo
File photo(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire National Guard members, who have helped manage food banks and administer COVID-19 tests and vaccines during the pandemic, are preparing for at least a nine-month deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Gov. Chris Sununu thanked them Monday at a ceremony for 118 members of Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, the 172nd Infantry.

Masked guard members were socially distanced and seated in Milford, while Sununu and New Hampshire’s congressional delegation spoke from other places during the online ceremony.

About 350 soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard, as well as soldiers from Connecticut and Colorado also are deploying to multiple locations across the U.S. Central Command.

Related Stories:

Vermont Army National Guard deploys to U.S. Central Command

Vermont National Guard members leave for their deployment

More Vt. National Guard members deploy to DC for Capitol security

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

VSP Looking for info
Cavendish teenager reported missing
Killington is reminding skiers and riders to always stay within ski area boundaries.
Lost snowboarder spends night in negative temperatures
The Vermont Teddy Bear Company and Jen Ellis are collaborating to create "Vermont Swittens."
Vermont Teddy Bear partners with Bernie’s Mittens maker to mass-produce pairs
The crash happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on Vermont Route 14 in Woodbury.
Barre man seriously injured in car crash
He hand-dremels all 50 of the stars, and sells them online for $130 a pop.
Groton teen sells hand-built wooden flags, donates profits to fire departments

Latest News

NH bill targets health commissioner’s authority during pandemic
JENerosity Socks by Darn Tough Vermont
Bernie Sanders’ Darn Tough mitten socks sell out
berniesocks
Bernie Sanders' Darn Tough mitten socks sell out
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage