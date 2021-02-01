Advertisement

40+ Vermont eateries, retailers participating in Hot Chocolate Week

It's Hot Chocolate Week in Vermont!
It's Hot Chocolate Week in Vermont!
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERBURY CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a staple of the winter season-- hot chocolate. All this week, local Vermont farms, restaurants, cafes and specialty food stores are showing off their sweet skills for the state’s first-ever Hot Chocolate Week.

Our Scott Fleishman took a mini-tour of the hot items available this week.

More than 40 places are participating throughout the state Monday-Sunday, from King Arthur Baking Cafe in Norwich to Michael’s on the Hill in Waterbury Center.

Cafes and restaurants are offering special drinks all week long.

At the Lodge in Spruce Peak, you can enjoy several takes on hot cocoa, including a hot chocolate bomb. We happened to have ours in one of a handful of outdoor igloos on site.

Lake Champlain Chocolates is showing off a limited-edition raspberry hot chocolate drink.

Our Scott Fleishman spoke with Meghan Fitzpatrick of Lake Champlain Chocolates and Chef Jess Quiet of the Lodge at Spruce Peak to learn more. Watch the video above to see the interview.

If you aren’t comfortable traveling inside these different places, you can enjoy a taste of the tour from the comfort of your own home. Many of the places offer curbside pickup by ordering over the phone or online.

