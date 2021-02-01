Barre man seriously hurt in car crash

WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Barre man is in serious condition after totaling his car on Vermont Route 14 in Woodbury Sunday.

Police say around 2:30 p.m., 50-year-old John Boulanger crashed into the trees near Greenwood Lake Fish and Wildlife access point. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

EMS transported Boulanger to Central Vermont Medical Center for evaluation of his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

