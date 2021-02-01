Advertisement

Bernie Sanders’ Darn Tough mitten socks sell out

JENerosity Socks by Darn Tough Vermont
JENerosity Socks by Darn Tough Vermont(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bernie Sanders’ Darn Tough mitten socks have already sold out.

The Vermont senator created an online frenzy when a photo of him wearing the wooly mittens at the inauguration went viral.

Darn Tough partnered with Westford teacher Jen Ellis, who made Sanders the mittens, to create the “Jenerosity Sock,” inspired by the mittens.

They sold out in 24 hours.

All of the proceeds go to the Vermont Food Bank. The company says it’s their largest donation to the organization ever.

“Being able to turn around and give so much to the Vermont Foodbank so quickly really shows how much people care about their neighbors,” Ric Cabot, the founder and CEO of Darn Tough Vermont, said in a statement. “Selling out in under 24 hours and having sales in all 50 states is astounding. I think people in this country are a lot closer than we think.”

Sanders also sold merchandise with his image from the inauguration and raised nearly $2 million for Meals on Wheels Vermont.

