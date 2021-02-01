Burlington continues testing for COVID variant in wastewater

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As weekly COVID-19 numbers trend down in Vermont, Chittenden County is still seeing most of the state’s cases. Officials worry coronavirus variants could creep into our communities. That’s why Burlington continues to monitor the wastewater for any trace of the new strains.

Burlington wastewater is continuing to test positive for the presence of COVID-19, but not showing signs of the potentially more contagious variants emerging around the world.

“We still are not detecting the new variant, the UK variant, which is good. It doesn’t mean it’s not here, it just means if it is, it’s at such a low level that we can’t detect it,” said Brian Lowe, Burlington’s chief innovation officer.

Lowe leads the team tackling the pandemic in Burlington. Once a week, the city tests its wastewater at three different plants for COVID-19 levels. The tactic helps determine how much of the virus is present in the community. The city has employed this practice since August, keeping tabs on the Queen City’s success in controlling coronavirus in the community.

Burlington is now one of only a handful of cities in the United States testing for variants in the virus.

“Making sure people have good information to make decisions for themselves is really important, and it’s one of our foundational responsibilities right now,” Lowe said.

Recently, Burlington started testing for the UK variant of COVID, but now there are two other variants from South Africa and Brazil. Fortunately, Lowe says the type of test for the UK variant can pick up the other mutations, as well.

“One of those two changes is also present in the Brazilian and the South African variant, so we would be able to see there is a mutation. We wouldn’t know definitively which one, could be one of those, could be something different, but we would know there is a mutation present in our community wastewater,” Lowe said.

Over the last two weeks, Chittenden County has seen 505 positive cases. Two people have died.

Though the state continues to battle the virus, Lowe says it appears COVID levels in Burlington’s wastewater are holding steady or even decreasing. He says the best way you can help combat the virus is to get vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible.

