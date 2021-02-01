Advertisement

City council meeting to start with age-old Hindu mantras

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The City Council in Rochester is planning to start its next meeting with age-old Hindu mantras.

Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said in a news release that he will deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures remotely before the council on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

He also will read the English interpretation of the prayers. Zed is a Hindu and interfaith leader.

The Universal Society of Hinduism is a Reno, Nevada-based organization that works to promote Hindu identity and foster dialogue between religions.

