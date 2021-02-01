Advertisement

Did local law enforcement properly prepare for Inauguration Day threats?

By Erin Brown
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier police have released their “after action report” which assessed their response to the nationwide threats of armed protests during the week of Inauguration Day. Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says the report analyzed what they did well, what they could improve on and how to address those challenges.

Peete says the findings revealed that they had a strong collaboration with other local and state agencies.

Peete says one thing they could improve on is communicating with the public. He says they’re working on assigning a police officer to each neighborhood so that the residents have an officer to contact directly to stay in the loop.

“So when these types of things happen, instead of calling us and asking a lot of questions, as we continue to hold those informational briefings, they can also reach out,” Peete said. “‘Hey, I know Hunter—Officer Lane. Officer Lane— we know him very well. We can reach out to him and send Hunter an email and say ‘Hey, is there anything else that’s going on that we need to know about?’”

Peete reiterated that there were no incidents that week. He says there were no arrests made and no tickets or citations given.

