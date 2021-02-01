1 person injured in shooting at South Burlington mall

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say at least one person was injured in a shooting inside the University Mall in South Burlington.

Numerous police and rescue vehicles converged on the scene Monday.

South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke says the shooting happened at about 5 p.m.

At least one person was hit, they suspect by shrapnel, and was sent to the hospital. Police say that person’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Authorities say it’s not yet clear who fired the shot but it happened after some sort of dispute.

The University Mall is blocked off right now as police continue to investigate this “active incident.” They’re asking people to avoid that area.

Calls started coming into the WCAX newsroom around 5:30 p.m. with witnesses describing dozens of police officers with weapons drawn around the mall area.

We spoke with one woman who was inside the mall when the incident happened. She told us she didn’t hear what happened because she was on the other side, but security and police came and told her to leave right away. She told us she didn’t know what was going on and she was scared. And her boss called it a “nightmare situation.” She told us she ran out of the building.

Multiple people told us they saw police blocking entrances and exits to the mall.

Our Dom Amato arrived on the scene shortly after that and described a large police response of South Burlington Police, Vermont State Police, Burlington Police, fire crews and more in the University Mall parking lot. He says ambulances are staged farther back from the mall itself.

