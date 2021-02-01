Advertisement

Federal grant funds STEM project in New Hampshire

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is one of four states receiving a federal grant to prepare students for careers in fields related to science, technology engineering and math.

The $2.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will fund the New Hampshire Out-of-School-Time Career Pathways Initiative, which will work with industry partners and the Conway, Hinsdale, Laconia and Manchester school districts.

The five-year program is designed to help students earn industry-recognized credentials for remote work and to complete paid internships in in-demand fields.

