Hoopcats Set to Return February 13th

UVM men’s basketball scheduled to host Stony Brook following pause
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM athletics has been on a department-wide pause since January 22nd due to rising COVID case counts. Since then, the women’s basketball team decided to cancel the rest of their season, but we’ve heard very little else in regards to the three remaining Winter sports or the Spring and Fall sports that are supposed to be ramping up over the next few weeks.

When UVM went on pause, they said this coming Thursday, February 4th, would be the target date to resume athletic activities. And it looks like they’ll be pretty close to that mark.

On Sunday night, UVM announced via the men’s basketball Twitter account that they are planning to host Stony Brook at Patrick Gym Saturday the 13th and Sunday the 14th. By the time Vermont takes the floor, they won’t have played a game in 27 days, but in that time, they’ve climbed to the top of the league standings, half a game ahead of UMBC and a game ahead of Stony Brook, with other teams having similar issues with both COVID and the back-to-back schedule.

As explained last week, maintaining a top-two position is critical for this year’s conference tournament with a format change that gives that pair a bye into the semifinals at a pre-determined site while everyone else gets thrown into one of two four-team round robins. There has yet to be an update on either hockey team or any other sport coming back.

