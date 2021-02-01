Advertisement

Local colleges return for the spring semester

UVM
UVM(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local college students will be heading back to class starting Monday.

Classes begin Monday at the University of Vermont.

One again, all students will take a pre-arrival coronavirus test before returning to Burlington.

Students moved back on campus a few days ago and checked into complete what’s called their “day zero test.”

Students were expected to limit interactions until they got their results.

Over in Plattsburgh, students won’t return to in-person classes until February 15th. Instead, they’ll be starting their semesters remotely on Monday.

If a student takes at least one in-person class or works on campus, they must quarantine and get tested before they travel to Plattsburgh.

School leaders say the delay in starting in-person classes back-up is to provide a safe start. As well as increase testing after students return.

Another step in protecting students and the community is eliminating spring break this this year.

