Lost snowboarder spends night in negative temperatures

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snowboarder got lost on Killington Mountain Sunday and spent the night in the freezing cold.

Police say 49-year-old Raymond Park of Killington was snowboarding on the back side of the Killington Ski Area, out of bounds. When he couldn’t find his way back to the trail for several hours, he sent his GPS location to a friend, before losing cell phone power. The search for Park began around 3 a.m.

State Police Search and Rescue and Killington Search and Rescue teams found Park around 8 a.m. in good condition. Overnight temperatures dipped into the negative teens.

The resort is reminding skiers and riders to always stay within ski area boundaries, but if you do venture into the back country, let someone know where you’re going, and be prepared to spend the night.

