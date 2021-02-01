Advertisement

Montpelier has new public Wi-Fi hotspot amid pandemic

Montpelier City Hall
Montpelier City Hall
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A new public Wi-Fi site has been installed outside of City Hall in Montpelier to give people more access to reliable internet connections amid the coronavirus pandemic, city officials said.

The project was sponsored by the Vermont Department of Public Service after facilities that offered Wi-Fi closed because of the pandemic, restricting people’s ability to access free and reliable internet service, the city announced on Thursday.

“The need for access to a reliable internet connections for healthcare, education, and government services has grown exponentially while existing public access points have become suddenly unavailable due to social distancing requirements,” the city said in a statement.

The Wi-Fi site is accessible anytime from a parked vehicle on the road, or in-person in the courtyard in front of Montpelier City Hall and the parking lot on the right of the building, but city officials are urging people not to congregate outside as a virus-related safety precaution.

Users should be able to access the “Montpelier Hotspot” without a password.

