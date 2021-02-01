Advertisement

New restrictions for start of semester at SUNY-Plattsburgh

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New restrictions are in place as SUNY-Plattsburgh starts its spring semester.

Before coming back to campus, students needed to receive a negative COVID-19 test.

Now, SUNY Plattsburgh is going virtual for two weeks to give proper time for more quarantining. And all students and staff will be tested each week to help ensure a low transmission rate.

The SUNY system has administered nearly 800,000 tests since September.

“That’s a really important thing for us because it allows us to monitor the virus, target any potential issues that emerge as opposed to closing everything down all at once, now we have a lot of data to help us manage this in a much better way,” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said.

Malatras says the positivity rate at SUNY schools is .55%. Clinton County’s rate is 5.8%. New York state’s is 4.4%.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killington is reminding skiers and riders to always stay within ski area boundaries.
Lost snowboarder spends night in negative temperatures
VSP Looking for info
Cavendish teenager reported missing
The crash happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on Vermont Route 14 in Woodbury.
Barre man seriously injured in car crash
The Vermont Teddy Bear Company and Jen Ellis are collaborating to create "Vermont Swittens."
Vermont Teddy Bear partners with Bernie’s Mittens maker to mass-produce pairs
He hand-dremels all 50 of the stars, and sells them online for $130 a pop.
Groton teen sells hand-built wooden flags, donates profits to fire departments

Latest News

UVM students returned to campus for spring semester.
UVM students return to strict testing requirements
.
Vermont Visionairies coming to WCAX News
HC
How to make the perfect cup of hot cocoa
VV
Vermont Visionaries coming to WCAX News
HC
40+ Vermont eateries, retialers participating in Hot Chocolate Week