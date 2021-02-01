New restrictions for start of semester at SUNY-Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New restrictions are in place as SUNY-Plattsburgh starts its spring semester.

Before coming back to campus, students needed to receive a negative COVID-19 test.

Now, SUNY Plattsburgh is going virtual for two weeks to give proper time for more quarantining. And all students and staff will be tested each week to help ensure a low transmission rate.

The SUNY system has administered nearly 800,000 tests since September.

“That’s a really important thing for us because it allows us to monitor the virus, target any potential issues that emerge as opposed to closing everything down all at once, now we have a lot of data to help us manage this in a much better way,” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said.

Malatras says the positivity rate at SUNY schools is .55%. Clinton County’s rate is 5.8%. New York state’s is 4.4%.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.