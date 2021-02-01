Advertisement

NH bill targets health commissioner’s authority during pandemic

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow a legislative committee to rescind emergency orders issued by the commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Rep. William Marsh, a Republican from Brookfield, sponsored the bill because he disagreed with an order prohibiting the prescribing of certain drugs to prevent COVID-19.

His bill would specify that the commissioner can limit the amount of drugs prescribed but can’t prohibit such prescriptions altogether.

The bill also would allow a legislative oversight committee to rescind such orders by a two-thirds majority vote. The department opposes that portion of the bill.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

VSP Looking for info
Cavendish teenager reported missing
Killington is reminding skiers and riders to always stay within ski area boundaries.
Lost snowboarder spends night in negative temperatures
The Vermont Teddy Bear Company and Jen Ellis are collaborating to create "Vermont Swittens."
Vermont Teddy Bear partners with Bernie’s Mittens maker to mass-produce pairs
The crash happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on Vermont Route 14 in Woodbury.
Barre man seriously injured in car crash
He hand-dremels all 50 of the stars, and sells them online for $130 a pop.
Groton teen sells hand-built wooden flags, donates profits to fire departments

Latest News

JENerosity Socks by Darn Tough Vermont
Bernie Sanders’ Darn Tough mitten socks sell out
berniesocks
Bernie Sanders' Darn Tough mitten socks sell out
File photo
118 NH Guard members to deploy to Middle East
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage