NH bill targets health commissioner’s authority during pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow a legislative committee to rescind emergency orders issued by the commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Rep. William Marsh, a Republican from Brookfield, sponsored the bill because he disagreed with an order prohibiting the prescribing of certain drugs to prevent COVID-19.

His bill would specify that the commissioner can limit the amount of drugs prescribed but can’t prohibit such prescriptions altogether.

The bill also would allow a legislative oversight committee to rescind such orders by a two-thirds majority vote. The department opposes that portion of the bill.

