North Country students win top marks for Model UN

CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A small North Country school is gaining global recognition. Our Kelly O’Brien talked with students about the work they put in for the prize that put them on the map.

Meet the Chazy Central Rural School Model UN Team.

“When you participate, you are assigned a country. So, for example, for this conference, we were Suriname,” said Willow Herz, a Chazy student.

The 14- to 17-year-olds act as delegates from their selected country and spend months researching the challenges the country is facing and work toward finding solutions.

“I had to look up a lot about the finance system and government of other countries and it was something different that I’ve never focused on before,” said Audrey Langlois, a student.

“Usually we go into the library and we all research together and we are there every night after school, but we couldn’t do that this year, sadly,” said Laurin Hailey, a student.

The students say the extracurricular opens their eyes to problems outside of their rural community.

“Going to committee and meeting people from these counties and places around the world and kind of hearing their experiences that I would never even be able to compare myself to otherwise,” Herz said.

This past weekend, the team attended the largest Model UN competition in the world, put on by Harvard University. It was held virtually-- a first in its 67 years. So, the students spent their evenings masked up in classrooms.

“Usually like 10-hour workdays but with something like this, I think the most we ever sat in front of a screen was four or five hours,” said Patrick Dwyer, a student.

The students-turned-delegates compete against schools all across the globe. And this year, their hard work paid off, clinching them one of the highest distinctions-- the title of “small best school delegation.”

“Best small school delegation, that’s like the ultimate goal,” Herz said.

“To be best small school delegation in the world and to beat schools that go to this like Dalton, Chicago, lab and some of the biggest private schools in the world, it’s very humbling,” said Steve Cross, the Model UN teacher.

The students say Model UN is more than a resume booster and they encourage any curious student to check it out.

“It really helps with your confidence and your speaking abilities,” Hailey said.

“The reason you do it isn’t to put it on applications, that’s just a bonus. The reason you do it is to get a more worldly sense about everything going on around you,” Herz said.

