Resolutions advance plan for Amtrak service to Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Burlington City Council has approved a number of agreements needed to move forward with a plan to bring passenger rail service to the city.

The Burlington Free Press reports that the resolutions passed on Monday advance several agreements and licenses between the city and other entities. The newly aligned track will allow the city’s bike path to run west of the railroad and to prepare for the eventual arrival of Amtrak trains. The Ethan Allen Express train is slated to arrive by next year with the passenger line heading north from Rutland to Burlington with stops in Middlebury and Vergennes.

