Advertisement

Rutland requires masks at transfer station

FILE photo
FILE photo(wsaw)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The town of Rutland is requiring that people wear masks when visiting the trash and recycling transfer station. And those who continue to refuse to wear a mask could face a criminal trespass citation.

On Jan. 14, the town Board of Health voted unanimously to issue a trespass order against anyone at the transfer station not wearing a mask where required.

Under state law, a conviction or unlawful trespass can carry a penalty of not more than three months in jail and not more than a $500 fine.

Health Officer John Paul Faignant said that people who arrive at the transfer station without a mask will be offered one. If they refuse, they will be given a trespass notice, and the next time they visit the station without a mask they will be cited for trespassing.

“That becomes a criminal matter at that point when you violate a trespass order,” he said. “You’re violating the law.”

Faignant told the Rutland Herald that so far, no one has been cited.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

VSP Looking for info
Cavendish teenager reported missing
The Vermont Teddy Bear Company and Jen Ellis are collaborating to create "Vermont Swittens."
Vermont Teddy Bear partners with Bernie’s Mittens maker to mass-produce pairs
Killington is reminding skiers and riders to always stay within ski area boundaries.
Lost snowboarder spends night in negative temperatures
He hand-dremels all 50 of the stars, and sells them online for $130 a pop.
Groton teen sells hand-built wooden flags, donates profits to fire departments
The crash happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on Vermont Route 14 in Woodbury.
Barre man seriously hurt in car crash

Latest News

Food drive
UVM Medical Center food drive sees record donations
UVM
Local colleges return for the spring semester
FILE photo
Federal grant funds STEM project in New Hampshire
FILE photo
City council meeting to start with age-old Hindu mantras