Rutland requires masks at transfer station

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The town of Rutland is requiring that people wear masks when visiting the trash and recycling transfer station. And those who continue to refuse to wear a mask could face a criminal trespass citation.

On Jan. 14, the town Board of Health voted unanimously to issue a trespass order against anyone at the transfer station not wearing a mask where required.

Under state law, a conviction or unlawful trespass can carry a penalty of not more than three months in jail and not more than a $500 fine.

Health Officer John Paul Faignant said that people who arrive at the transfer station without a mask will be offered one. If they refuse, they will be given a trespass notice, and the next time they visit the station without a mask they will be cited for trespassing.

“That becomes a criminal matter at that point when you violate a trespass order,” he said. “You’re violating the law.”

Faignant told the Rutland Herald that so far, no one has been cited.

