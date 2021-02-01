Advertisement

UVM sociologist’s book examines racial discrimination in recreation, culture

By Darren Perron
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Why are there so few black skiers and ballet dancers? It’s a question a new book called “The Color of Culture” examines. It looks at racial discrimination in recreation and cultural activities.

The book was written by University of Vermont Sociologist Dan Krymkowski. Krymkowski spoke with our Darren Perron about what he learned when doing research for the book, what surprised him the most and what needs to change. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killington is reminding skiers and riders to always stay within ski area boundaries.
Lost snowboarder spends night in negative temperatures
VSP Looking for info
Cavendish teenager reported missing
The crash happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on Vermont Route 14 in Woodbury.
Barre man seriously injured in car crash
The Vermont Teddy Bear Company and Jen Ellis are collaborating to create "Vermont Swittens."
Vermont Teddy Bear partners with Bernie’s Mittens maker to mass-produce pairs
He hand-dremels all 50 of the stars, and sells them online for $130 a pop.
Groton teen sells hand-built wooden flags, donates profits to fire departments

Latest News

It's Hot Chocolate Week in Vermont!
40+ Vermont eateries, retailers participating in Hot Chocolate Week
Thousands of state employees now part of state’s all-payer model
sacre
MiVT: Sacré
Major changes could be coming to Vermont's tax code. Some lawmakers are talking about expanding...
Vt. lawmakers mull over proposed changes to tax structure
dom
1 person injured in shooting at South Burlington mall