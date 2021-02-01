UVM sociologist’s book examines racial discrimination in recreation, culture

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Why are there so few black skiers and ballet dancers? It’s a question a new book called “The Color of Culture” examines. It looks at racial discrimination in recreation and cultural activities.

The book was written by University of Vermont Sociologist Dan Krymkowski. Krymkowski spoke with our Darren Perron about what he learned when doing research for the book, what surprised him the most and what needs to change. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.