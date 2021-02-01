Advertisement

Vaccination sites will be open in Vermont despite snow

File photo
File photo(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vaccination sites will be open on Tuesday in Vermont as most of the state is expected to get a half to a foot of snow but anyone concerned about traveling can reschedule their appointments, state officials said Monday.

Vermont is now vaccinating people aged 75 and older who have registered for appointments.

Those who cannot get to their appointments or do not want to travel in the snow should call 855-722-7878 to reschedule, the Vermont Joint Information Center said in a statement. They will be given a new appointment later in the week and will not have to start the registration process over, the center said.

Vermonters are urged not to travel if driving conditions are difficult, the center said.

The Health Department was also contacting people who have appointments on Tuesday to give them the option of rescheduling, the center said.

Others who have registered to get their vaccine at Kinney Drug should contact the store to see if the clinic will be open and how to reschedule.

