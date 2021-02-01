Advertisement

Vermont Visionairies coming to WCAX News

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - KIDS-Vermont is publishing a monthly multimedia storytelling series on role models and people who inspire kids. We’ll also feature those stories on WCAX News.

It’s called Vermont Visionaries. Creator Cat Cutillo spoke with our Cat Viglienzoni about the stories and what you can expect to see. Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killington is reminding skiers and riders to always stay within ski area boundaries.
Lost snowboarder spends night in negative temperatures
VSP Looking for info
Cavendish teenager reported missing
The crash happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on Vermont Route 14 in Woodbury.
Barre man seriously injured in car crash
The Vermont Teddy Bear Company and Jen Ellis are collaborating to create "Vermont Swittens."
Vermont Teddy Bear partners with Bernie’s Mittens maker to mass-produce pairs
He hand-dremels all 50 of the stars, and sells them online for $130 a pop.
Groton teen sells hand-built wooden flags, donates profits to fire departments

Latest News

UVM students returned to campus for spring semester.
UVM students return to strict testing requirements
HC
How to make the perfect cup of hot cocoa
VV
Vermont Visionaries coming to WCAX News
HC
40+ Vermont eateries, retialers participating in Hot Chocolate Week