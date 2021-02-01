Advertisement

Vermonters report receiving incorrect 1099-Gs from state

Some Vermonters say they have received incorrect 1099-Gs from the state.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - If you get a 1099-G tax form in the mail from the state on Monday, the Vermont Department of Labor says do not open it.

That’s because of a problem with the mailing and printing process on forms that were mailed Jan. 29-30.

Viewers tell WCAX News they have received 1099s with incorrect information, including other people’s names and wrong Social Security numbers.

So labor officials say if you get one on Monday, don’t open it. If you already did, they say they understand and they will provide updates and further information on the next steps to take. You can find that information on their website and through their social media posts.

We have been made aware of the issue regarding 1099-G tax forms. We are currently investigating the issue and will...

Posted by Vermont Department of Labor on Monday, February 1, 2021

They also said Claimant Assistance Center representatives are not able to help people with the problem at this time.

WCAX has a crew gathering more information on this story. We will have an update for you on the Channel 3 News.

