Vermont’s St. Michael’s College preserves riverfront land

About 160 acres of the St. Michael's College campus have been permanently protected through a conservation easement.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s St. Michael’s College is preserving some of its 350 acres along the Winooski River near the school’s Colchester campus.

Biology Professor Declan McCabe says the four-mile network of trails on the entire parcel will remain open to the public and the area is likely to attract even more wildlife than is already there. About 160 acres have been permanently protected through a conservation easement. McCabe says more than 165 species of birds have been identified in the area.

