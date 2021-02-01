Watch a local theater’s live-streamed performance this Valentine’s Day

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The show must go on! Theaters are persevering through the pandemic with COVID safety protocols in place.

They may not have a live audience, but that’s not stopping Lost Nation Theater in Montpelier from presenting a reboot of local writer Jeanne Beckwith’s comedy “Love Letters Made Easy” this Valentine’s Day.

“It’s full of advice on how to write a love letter and what flowers to send and what flowers mean and what gems means and what stationary you should use depending on the kind of message that you want to send,” said director Kathleen Keenan.

Since COVID restrictions prohibit mass gatherings, Lost Nation Theater decided to team up with local technicians to do a multi-camera live-streaming of the performance online. There will be four cameras on set. During the performance, a video engineer will switch back and forth from the shots, giving the audience a look at the show from several different angles.

“That’s made all the difference. It made us really optimistic for what we might be able to do throughout this year with much more staged theater pieces,” said artistic director Kim Bent.

Maura O’Brien, one of the 14 actors, says she knows theater-goers are hungry for live performances and connection. She says this isn’t the typical format but it’s the next best thing.

“Culture is so important in the health of a community and art,” she said. “Having this as an option is as important as people getting vaccinated and people wearing masks. It feeds the soul.”

Love Letters Made Easy will stream online for free on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. It will be available on-demand through Valentine’s Day. You must register online to get a link to the performance.

The company is accepting donations to be distributed among the actors.

